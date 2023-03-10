Merch
Lions News Reports

Detroit Lions make decision on OL Matt Nelson

By W.G. Brady
0
0

Inside the Article:

The Detroit Lions have made a decision on their backup offensive tackle Matt Nelson. According to a report from Tom Pelissero, the team will not offer him a restricted free agent tender, meaning that Nelson is set to become an unrestricted free agent if the team doesn't sign him to a new contract before the start of the new league year.

2023 Detroit Lions off-season calendar Todd Wash John Scott Jr. Penn State Todd McShay 2023 NFL Mock Draft Matt Nelson

Key Points:

  • Lions will not offer Matt Nelson a restricted free-agent tender
  • The decision does not necessarily mean the Lions are not interested in bringing Nelson back
  • Nelson has served as the team's primary backup tackle for the past two years
  • The Lions are likely considering an upgrade at the position
  • The team currently doesn't have a clear answer as to who will be their primary backup between their two starters Penei Sewell and Taylor Decker
  • Veteran offensive tackle Dan Skipper is set to be an unrestricted free agent next week
  • Nelson played on an exclusive rights free agent deal last year, taking up less than $1 million in cap space

The Big Picture: Lions' depth at offensive tackle uncertain

The Lions' decision not to offer Matt Nelson a restricted free agent tender highlights the uncertainty at the backup tackle position. With Nelson set to become an unrestricted free agent and Dan Skipper also a free agent, the team will need to find depth behind their two starting tackles.

The decision not to offer Nelson a tender is likely a sign that the Lions are looking to upgrade at the position. Nelson played in 11 games last year, starting at right tackle to mixed results. While he proved to be a solid contributor in jumbo packages as a sixth offensive lineman, the team may be looking for a more reliable backup option. With only undrafted rookie Obinna Eze under contract, the Lions will need to address the position in free agency or the draft.

