Detroit Lions make decision on OL Matt Nelson

The Detroit Lions have made a decision on their backup offensive tackle Matt Nelson. According to a report from Tom Pelissero, the team will not offer him a restricted free agent tender, meaning that Nelson is set to become an unrestricted free agent if the team doesn't sign him to a new contract before the start of the new league year.

Key Points:

Lions will not offer Matt Nelson a restricted free-agent tender

The decision does not necessarily mean the Lions are not interested in bringing Nelson back

Nelson has served as the team's primary backup tackle for the past two years

The Lions are likely considering an upgrade at the position

The team currently doesn't have a clear answer as to who will be their primary backup between their two starters Penei Sewell and Taylor Decker

and Veteran offensive tackle Dan Skipper is set to be an unrestricted free agent next week

is set to be an unrestricted free agent next week Nelson played on an exclusive rights free agent deal last year, taking up less than $1 million in cap space

The Big Picture: Lions' depth at offensive tackle uncertain

The Lions' decision not to offer Matt Nelson a restricted free agent tender highlights the uncertainty at the backup tackle position. With Nelson set to become an unrestricted free agent and Dan Skipper also a free agent, the team will need to find depth behind their two starting tackles.

- Advertisement -

The decision not to offer Nelson a tender is likely a sign that the Lions are looking to upgrade at the position. Nelson played in 11 games last year, starting at right tackle to mixed results. While he proved to be a solid contributor in jumbo packages as a sixth offensive lineman, the team may be looking for a more reliable backup option. With only undrafted rookie Obinna Eze under contract, the Lions will need to address the position in free agency or the draft.