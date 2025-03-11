Detroit Lions Make Decision on OT Dan Skipper

A Detroit Lions fan favorite is sticking around in the Motor City for at least one more season.

According to a report from Jeremy Fowler, the Detroit Lions have agreed to a 1-year deal with OT Dan Skipper.

Why it Matters

Skipper, who is 30, played in 17 games (5 starts) for the Lions during the 2024 season. Heading into last season, Skipper earned the No. 3 tackle role behind Penei Sewell and Taylor Decker. During the season, he allowed one sack and 12 QB pressures.

“He earned the third tackle position,” coach Dan Campbell said at the time. “He earned that spot, and I felt like this year in camp was the best that he has performed, the best that he has played since he’s been in the league, since I’ve been around him. That’s a credit to him, it’s not like he just walked in the door, I mean, he’s had to battle and he’s been at different teams.”

Bottom Line: The Skipper Is Back!

There is no question about it that Dan Skipper is not only a fan favorite in Detroit, but he is also one of Dan Campbell’s favorites. Skipper is willing to do whatever it takes to help his team win, including catching a touchdown if needed!

Click here to see Dan Skipper’s trick play TD from last season.