Detroit Lions Make Decision on OT Dan Skipper

A little late-night Detroit Lions free agency move.

A Detroit Lions fan favorite is sticking around in the Motor City for at least one more season.

According to a report from Jeremy Fowler, the Detroit Lions have agreed to a 1-year deal with OT Dan Skipper.

Why it Matters

Skipper, who is 30, played in 17 games (5 starts) for the Lions during the 2024 season. Heading into last season, Skipper earned the No. 3 tackle role behind Penei Sewell and Taylor Decker. During the season, he allowed one sack and 12 QB pressures.

“He earned the third tackle position,” coach Dan Campbell said at the time. “He earned that spot, and I felt like this year in camp was the best that he has performed, the best that he has played since he’s been in the league, since I’ve been around him. That’s a credit to him, it’s not like he just walked in the door, I mean, he’s had to battle and he’s been at different teams.”

Bottom Line: The Skipper Is Back!

There is no question about it that Dan Skipper is not only a fan favorite in Detroit, but he is also one of Dan Campbell’s favorites. Skipper is willing to do whatever it takes to help his team win, including catching a touchdown if needed!

Click here to see Dan Skipper’s trick play TD from last season.

W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady

W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Trending now

Gio Urshela Reese Olson Bryce Rainer Jace Jung Detroit Tigers sign Keston Hiura Detroit Tigers Acquire T.J. Hopkins Detroit Tigers Opening Day Starting Lineup Andre Lipcius Detroit Tigers Cut Detroit Tigers OF Riley Greene Detroit Tigers P Tyler Mattison Detroit Tigers Pitching Rotation Detroit Tigers injury Report Andy Ibanez Detroit Tigers Activate Shelby Miller Alex Lange Jackson Jobe
Detroit Tigers Call Out Detroit Free Press for ‘Misleading’ Headline
Matt Manning
Detroit Tigers Make Decision on Matt Manning, Two Others
Detroit Lions
Could Detroit Lions Bring Back A Familiar Face on a MUCH CHEAPER Contract?
Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Make Decision on OT Dan Skipper