In a move that was a no-brainer, the Detroit Lions have reportedly picked up the fifth-year option on center Frank Ragnow.

Ragnow has emerged as one of the top centers in the NFL and he was rewarded for his efforts in 2020 by being voted into the Pro Bowl.

The Lions will pay Ragnow a fully guaranteed $12.657 million.

The #Lions have picked up the fifth-year option for center Frank Ragnow, source said. Another obvious move. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 28, 2021