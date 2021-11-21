Detroit Lions make decision on QB for Week 11 matchup vs. Browns

by

When the Detroit Lions take on the Cleveland Browns on Sunday afternoon, they will do so with a new starting QB.

It comes as no surprise but according to a report from Adam Schefter, the Lions will roll with Tim Boyle as Jared Goff is dealing with an oblique injury that will keep him out of Sunday’s game.

