Detroit Lions make decision on QB for Week 11 matchup vs. Browns

When the Detroit Lions take on the Cleveland Browns on Sunday afternoon, they will do so with a new starting QB.

It comes as no surprise but according to a report from Adam Schefter, the Lions will roll with Tim Boyle as Jared Goff is dealing with an oblique injury that will keep him out of Sunday’s game.

Lions quarterback Tim Boyle will make his first NFL start Sunday in Cleveland against the Browns as Jared Goff continues to recover from an oblique injury he suffered last Sunday in Pittsburgh, per league sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 21, 2021