Detroit Lions make decision on QB Lamar Jackson

The Detroit Lions have been one of the teams linked to Lamar Jackson, who has expressed his desire to leave the Baltimore Ravens. However, Lions head coach Dan Campbell made it clear during the NFL Owners Meetings that they are not interested in acquiring Jackson. This decision is mainly due to the fact that the Lions already have Jared Goff as their starting quarterback.

Key Points:

Jackson wants to leave the Baltimore Ravens

The Lions have been linked to Jackson as a potential fit

Lions head coach Dan Campbell has made it clear that they are not interested in acquiring Jackson

The Lions already have Jared Goff as their starting quarterback

Goff has been playing well under the guidance of new passing game coordinator Ben Johnson

Lamar Jackson wants to be traded, but the Detroit Lions are OUT

Jackson has been in the news recently as he has revealed that he has asked the Ravens to trade him. The Lions have emerged as one of the potential fits for the former MVP. However, during the NFL Owners Meetings, Dan Campbell stated that they are not interested in acquiring Jackson because they already have Goff as their starting quarterback. Goff was acquired from the Los Angeles Rams in 2021, and after a rocky start, he has been playing well, particularly under the guidance of new passing game coordinator Ben Johnson.

“Look, Lamar is a heck of a talent,” head coach Dan Campbell told reporters on Tuesday at the NFL owners meetings in Phoenix. “Trying to defend that guy has been something else — we played them two years ago. But, man, we got a quarterback.”

“So, I’m like, ‘we got a quarterback, and thank God we got one,’” Campbell continued. “So, we’re good. But, man, he’s a heck of a talent.”

Big Picture: The Lions' quarterback situation

The Lions' decision to publicly pass on Jackson is significant as it sheds light on their plans at quarterback. While some believe that they should start looking for a potential successor to Goff, Campbell's comments suggest that they are not currently considering Jackson for that role. This decision also highlights the importance of having a strong quarterback situation in the NFL, as teams with weak quarterbacks often struggle to compete.

Bottom Line – Lions stay committed to Goff

The Lions have made it clear that they are committed to Jared Goff as their starting quarterback for the time being, and they are not currently considering Lamar Jackson for that role. While some may disagree with this decision, it is clear that the Lions are putting their faith in Goff, who has been playing well under the guidance of new passing game coordinator Ben Johnson.