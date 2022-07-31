Detroit Lions make decision on T Dan Skipper

Here is little minor Detroit Lions news that we somehow missed yesterday.

According to the Lions, they have activated T Dan Skipper from the Active/NFI list.

“T Dan Skipper (Active/Non-Football Illness) has passed his physical and returned to practice.”

Skipper, who is 27, was placed on the Active/Non-Football Illness earlier the week with an undisclosed illness.

In parts of four seasons with the Detroit Lions, Dan Skipper has played in just 10 games.

