Detroit Lions Make Decision on TE Shane Zylstra, Two Additional Players

According to a report from Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, the Detroit Lions have decided not to tender contracts to restricted free agents (RFAs) Shane Zylstra, Anthony Pittman, and Kayode Awosika. With this move, these three players are now unrestricted free agents and are free to sign with any team, including the possibility of returning to Detroit.

Anthony Pittman’s Potential Return

While this decision opens the door for these players to explore the market, linebacker Anthony Pittman is reportedly close to reaching a new deal with the Lions. Pittman has been a reliable special teams contributor for the team over the past few years, and his return would certainly strengthen the Lions’ linebacker depth. The special teams unit is one area where the Lions have consistently excelled, and keeping Pittman around would help maintain that strength moving forward.

What This Means for Zylstra and Awosika

For tight end Shane Zylstra and guard Kayode Awosika, the decision not to tender contracts means they’re now free to negotiate with any team. While Zylstra showed flashes of potential, he struggled to find consistent playing time. Awosika’s future with the Lions remains uncertain, but the team’s decision suggests they’re evaluating their options at the offensive line position as well.

Moving Forward

This move gives the Lions more cap flexibility as they look to strengthen their roster ahead of the new season. While it’s not the end for Zylstra, Pittman, or Awosika in Detroit, it does signal the team’s intent to explore all available options this offseason. The Lions are continuing to make decisions that set them up for future success, and these moves will be part of that ongoing process.