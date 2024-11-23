Detroit Lions Make Decision On Terrion Arnold For Matchup vs. Colts

The Detroit Lions have made their final decision regarding rookie cornerback Terrion Arnold’s status for their Week 12 game against the Indianapolis Colts. On Saturday, the team announced that Arnold, who has been dealing with a groin injury, has been downgraded to OUT for the upcoming matchup.

GAME STATUS UPDATE



CB Terrion Arnold (Groin) has been downgraded to OUT for Sunday's game at Indianapolis (will not travel with the team). — Detroit Lions (@Lions) November 23, 2024

Arnold initially suffered the groin injury during Thursday’s practice. Despite being able to participate fully in practice on Friday, he was listed as questionable, leaving the team cautiously optimistic about his availability.

Lions head coach Dan Campbell had expressed hope on Friday that Arnold would be ready to play, noting that Arnold had undergone treatment and seemed to be progressing well.

DC gives an update on Terrion Arnold injury pic.twitter.com/XKXGNuWAsS — Detroit Lions (@Lions) November 22, 2024

Unfortunately, despite the optimism, Arnold’s groin injury will keep him out of action for Sunday’s game, leaving the Lions without their rookie cornerback as they prepare for the Colts.