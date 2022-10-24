Detroit Lions make decision on WR Maurice Alexander

Following their Week 7 road loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday afternoon, the Detroit Lions announced on Monday that they had waived kick return specialist/wide receiver Maurice Alexander. Alexander had just been signed from the practice squad before the game against the Cowboys. He also went through this same situation back in Week 5 when he was signed from the practice squad and then released after the game. Don’t be surprised if Alexander is signed back to the Lions’ practice squad as soon as he clears waivers.

#Lions have waived WR Maurice Alexander. — Detroit Lions (@Lions) October 24, 2022

What has Maurice Alexander done so far this season?

So far this season with the Lions, Alexander, who tore up the USFL as a kick returner, has returned five kicks for 129 yards (average of 25.8) with a long of 47 yards.

Don’t be surprised to see Alexander signed back to the practice squad in the coming days if he clears waivers.

That being said, if another team needs a return specialist, he could get signed elsewhere.