Detroit Lions make decision on WR Quintez Cephus

After playing in just five games for the Detroit Lions in 2021, the hope was that WR Quintez Cephus would have a healthy 2022 campaign and that he would emerge as a nice target for QB Jared Goff. Unfortunately, that was not in the cards, as Cephus was injured after playing in just four games for the Lions before getting injured, and eventually being placed on injured reserve. On Wednesday, the Lions made a decision on Cephus, and it could mean seeing him back on the field prior to the conclusion of the season.

What decision did the Detroit Lions make regarding Quintez Cephus?

On Wednesday, the Lions announced they are starting the clock on Cephus. This means they now have 21 days to activate and add him to the 53-man roster.

The Lions are starting WR Quintez Cephus' clock. He's practicing Wednesday.

December 7, 2022

Cephus injured his foot during the Lions’ Week 4 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks, and he was soon placed on injured reserve. Since then, he has missed eight games.

With Cephus beginning practice, the Lions’ wide receiver room is almost fully healthy for the first time in 2022.

