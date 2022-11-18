Detroit Lions make decision on WR Trinity Benson

Prior to the start of the 2021 NFL season, the Detroit Lions sent a draft pick to the Denver Broncos in exchange for WR Trinity Benson. At the time, the Lions needed wide receivers, and they hoped Benson would develop into a solid contributor. But during the 2021 season, Benson played in just eight games for the Lions, catching ten passes for 103 yards and zero touchdowns. Just over a week ago, the Lions signed Benson off the Broncos’ practice squad.

What decision did the Detroit Lions make regarding Trinity Benson?

According to the Lions, they have made the decision to place Benson on Injured Reserve. Benson will now have to miss a minimum of four weeks before returning. This also opens up a roster spot, which means the Lions will make an addition on Saturday.

#Lions have placed WR Trinity Benson on Injured Reserve.

November 18, 2022

In August, the Lions decided it was time to move on from Benson, and he was waived. Benson remained a free agent until he was signed to the Denver Broncos practice squad on October 11.

Benson had not played in any games for the Broncos in 2022.