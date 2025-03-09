Detroit Lions Make Decision on Za’Darius Smith

Does this Za'Darius Smith move surprise you?

According to a report from Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, the Detroit Lions have made a decision on Za’Darius Smith. Fowler reported on Sunday that the Lions plan to release Smith.

How Smith’s Contract Affects the Lions’ Cap Space and Roster Decisions

Smith’s contract is a significant factor in the Lions’ decision to move on from him. With a cap hit of $5,727,500 million for 2025 (per Over The Cap), his deal is complicated due to provisions from the Browns’ original agreement. If the Lions release Smith before March 15, they can save $5,727,500 million in cap space without incurring any dead cap. However, if he stays on the roster past that date, his $2 million signing bonus from the Browns would trigger dead cap charges for Detroit. Furthermore, Smith’s contract includes four years of prorated option bonuses, three of which are void years, amounting to $1,747,500 million annually. If the Lions keep him beyond the start of the regular season, these bonuses would come into play.

Bottom Line: No Surprise

As I have previously written, it was always expected that the Lions would release Za’Darius Smith prior to the start of the new league year, and it sounds like that is exactly what will soon happen. That said, it would also not come as a surprise if the Lions are able to bring back Smith with a new contract once the free agency period begins. Stay tuned!

