Detroit Lions Make Franchise Tag Decision for 2025

It comes as no surprise whatsoever, but the Detroit Lions have reportedly decided they will not use their franchise tag for the 2025 season. As noted in previous articles, the only player who could have been even remotely considered is CB Carlton Davis, though it is highly unlikely that decision took long to make as it would have cost the Lions $20.2 million to tag him.

What’s Next for the Detroit Lions?

The Lions have until 12 p.m. ET on Monday, March 10, to finalize agreements with any of their soon-to-be unrestricted free agents. If the team hasn’t reached new deals by that time, the tampering period will commence, allowing agents to engage in discussions with other teams. Starting at 4 p.m. ET on Wednesday, March 12, free agents are officially able to sign with any team offering them a contract.

Lions Unrestricted Free Agents

Here is a list of the Lions unrestricted free agents: