Tuesday, March 4, 2025
HomeDetroit LionsDetroit Lions Make Franchise Tag Decision for 2025
Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions Make Franchise Tag Decision for 2025

W.G. Brady
By W.G. Brady
0

It comes as no surprise whatsoever, but the Detroit Lions have reportedly decided they will not use their franchise tag for the 2025 season. As noted in previous articles, the only player who could have been even remotely considered is CB Carlton Davis, though it is highly unlikely that decision took long to make as it would have cost the Lions $20.2 million to tag him.

What’s Next for the Detroit Lions?

The Lions have until 12 p.m. ET on Monday, March 10, to finalize agreements with any of their soon-to-be unrestricted free agents. If the team hasn’t reached new deals by that time, the tampering period will commence, allowing agents to engage in discussions with other teams. Starting at 4 p.m. ET on Wednesday, March 12, free agents are officially able to sign with any team offering them a contract.

Lions Unrestricted Free Agents

Here is a list of the Lions unrestricted free agents:

  • QB Teddy Bridgewater
  • WR Tim Patrick
  • WR Allen Robinson
  • OT Dan Skipper
  • OG Kevin Zeitler
  • OG Netane Muti
  • EDGE Marcus Davenport
  • EDGE Al-Quadin Muhammad
  • DL John Cominsky
  • DL Levi Onwuzurike
  • DL Jonah Williams
  • DL Pat O’Connor
  • NT Kyle Peko
  • LB Derrick Barnes
  • LB Ben Niemann
  • LB Ezekiel Turner
  • CB Carlton Davis
  • CB Khalil Dorsey
  • CB Emmanuel Moseley
  • CB Kindle Vildor
  • S Ifeatu Melifonwu
  • K Michael Badgley
Previous article
Detroit Lions Miss Out On ‘Perfect’ Free Agent Fit
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more
- Advertisment -

Recent Comments

Thomas C Riddell on NFL Insider Reveals Matthew Stafford’s Contract Demands for 2025
David Niezgoda on Detroit Lions Announce Full Coaching Staff for 2025
Garpike on NFL.com Reveals Detroit Lions Tackling Grade for 2024
B Walker on Proposed Trade Sends Lions QB, Multiple Draft Picks to Cleveland for Myles Garrett
GovAssist LLC on Loser Eagles Fan Who Berated Female Packers Fan Fired From His Job
Tom on Proposed Trade Sends Lions QB, Multiple Draft Picks to Cleveland for Myles Garrett
Chuck Murray on 10 Toughest players in Detroit Red Wings History
Gibby on NFL Admits Costly Mistake That May Have Doomed Detroit Lions’ Super Bowl Hopes
Mike on NFL Admits Costly Mistake That May Have Doomed Detroit Lions’ Super Bowl Hopes
Russ on NFL Admits Costly Mistake That May Have Doomed Detroit Lions’ Super Bowl Hopes

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Giving the fans a voice since 2010.

Email Support

FOLLOW US

© Fan Driven Media LLC. Designed and hosted by Level 99 Design