According to reports, the Detroit Lions have signed C Frank Ragnow to a 4-year extension, making him the highest-paid center in the NFL.

Ragnow made the NFL Pro Bowl in 2020.

Lions center Frank Ragnow agrees to 4-year extension, making him highest-paid center in NFL, per source. He had two years left on his deal. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 6, 2021