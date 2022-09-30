Amon-Ra St. Brown, D’Andre Swift update – Lions make Wk 4 Game Day decision

This coming Sunday, Amon-Ra St. Brown, D’Andre Swift, and the Detroit Lions will look to get back to .500 when they host the Seattle Seahawks at Ford Field.



If the Lions want to beat the Seahawks, they are going to have their work cut out for them as they will reportedly be without two of their top offensive weapons.

Will Amon-Ra St. Brown and D’Andre Swift play Sunday?

Just moments ago, Dan Campbell spoke to the media, and he revealed the unfortunate news that both Amon-Ra St. Brown and D’Andre Swift will get the week off as they recover from their respective injury.



With St. Brown (No. 1 wide receiver) and Swift (No. 1 running back) both out, Jared Goff and the Lions’ offense could have an uphill battle.



Luckily, the Seahawks have one of the worst defenses in the NFL.

How did St. Brown get injured?

Amon-Ra St. Brown sprained his ankle in Week 3 against the Minnesota Vikings. Earlier in the week, he was asked if he thought it would keep him from playing this weekend.

“I’m not sure,” St. Brown said Wednesday via the Detroit Free Press. “It’s only the third day. Just coming in, doing the treatment, and seeing how I feel day by day.” Amon Ra St. Brown via the Detroit Free Press

His injury came after an 11-yard catch in the second quarter. After the catch, Vikings cornerback Patrick Peterson rolled over his leg. St. Brown left the game briefly to get his ankle taped but was able to return and produce; however, the ankle was definitely affecting his play.

“It definitely was hurting out there on Sunday,” St. Brown said. “Like I said, I never really dealt with a sprained ankle, but when I was cutting and stuff, it was definitely hurting but I just pushed through. The adrenaline definitely helped a bit, but I had to push through and finish that game.” Amon Ra St. Brown via the Detroit Free Press

How did D’Andre Swift get injured?

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported on Monday that Swift injured his shoulder in week 3 against the Vikings. Swift was already dealing with an injured ankle; adding a shoulder injury means time off for the Lions’ dynamic running back.

#Lions RB D’Andre Swift suffered a shoulder sprain in Sunday’s loss to the #Vikings, per source. It’s not expected to require surgery. But Swift could miss some time. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 26, 2022

On Monday, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reported that Dan Campbell had said Swift could benefit from healing up for after the bye. That comes in Week 6 for the Detroit Lions, meaning Swift could miss the next three weeks.

Last year in week 12, when Swift suffered a similar injury, he missed four games.



Nation, do you think the Lions’ offense will keep humming without what is arguably their top two weapons?

Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown is OUT for Sunday's game vs. the Seahawks. — Dave Birkett (@davebirkett) September 30, 2022