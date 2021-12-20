Detroit Lions make history in dominating win over Arizona

The Detroit Lions stunned the Arizona Cardinals this afternoon, dominating with a 30-12 victory to improve to 2-11-1 on the season.

And in doing so, NFL history was made. This afternoon marked the first time ever than a team with one or fewer wins beat a team with 10+ wins by double digits.

