Detroit Lions make history in dominating win over Arizona

The Detroit Lions stunned the Arizona Cardinals this afternoon, dominating with a 30-12 victory to improve to 2-11-1 on the season.

And in doing so, NFL history was made. This afternoon marked the first time ever than a team with one or fewer wins beat a team with 10+ wins by double digits.

How INSANE is the Lions win over the Cardinals? It is the first time in NFL HISTORY, a team with 1 win or fewer beat a 10+ win team by double-digits. pic.twitter.com/lgWEUvZZlR — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) December 19, 2021