According to a report from Tom Pelissero, the Detroit Lions do not plan on using the franchise tag on WR Kenny Golladay.

If the Lions would have used the tag, some estimate that it would have cost them $16.5 million or so.

Nation, is this the right decision by the Lions?

The #Lions don’t plan to tag WR Kenny Golladay, per source. No final decision on whether Detroit may use a tag on someone else, but it appears Golladay is headed to the market. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 9, 2021