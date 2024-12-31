fb
Tuesday, December 31, 2024
Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions Make HUGE Push in Final Pro Bowl Voting

W.G. Brady
The Detroit Lions are making a strong push in the final Pro Bowl voting, with several key players firmly in the mix for selection. As the final fan, player, and coach votes are being tallied, the Lions are well-represented across multiple positions.

The final Pro Bowl selections will be announced on Thursday, and with the Lions’ success this season, they are hoping for significant representation.

As you can see below, 19 Detroit Lions players are included in the Top 10 of the final fan vote. The players ranked in the Top 2 at their position in the NFC include Frank Ragnow, Carlton Davis, Alim McNeill, Kerby Joseph, Kevin Zeitler, Graham Glasgow, Jack Campbell, Jack Fox, Jared Goff, Jahmyr Gibbs, Brian Branch, Penei Sewell, Taylor Decker, Sam LaPorta, and Amon-Ra St. Brown.

