Detroit Lions make move in Week 10 NFL Power Rankings

Back in late August and early September, the Detroit Lions were the talk of the town, both locally and nationally, as they were featured on HBO’s Hard Knocks. During that time, the hype just kept on growing, and many believed Dan Campbell was going to lead his team to a bunch of wins in 2022. Well, that was then and this is now, and the Lions are currently 2-6 through their first eight games. But following a win over the Green Bay Packers, the Lions have made a move in the latest Week 10 NFL Power Rankings.

Where are the Detroit Lions slotted in the Week 10 NFL Power Rankings?

On Tuesday morning, Nate Davis of USA Today released his Week 10 NFL Power Rankings, and after having the Lions slotted at No. 31 a week ago, he now has them at No. 26.

Replacing Hockenson won't be easy, but Detroit's tight end committee of James Mitchell and Shane Zylstra both caught TDs in the Week 9 upset of Green Bay.

Via Nate Davis – USA Today

Davis currently has the Lions ranked ahead of the Raiders, Broncos, Steelers, Panthers, Texans, and Colts.

What’s next for the Detroit Lions?

Here is the remainder of the schedule for the Lions. As you can see, they will hit the road to take on the Chicago Bears in Week 10.

*Via FBSchedules.com: