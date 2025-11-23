Detroit Lions Make Multiple Roster Moves Ahead of Giants Matchup

The Detroit Lions are settling in for a critical three-game homestand, and they’re doing it with a healthier roster than they’ve had in weeks. With playoff urgency creeping in, Detroit made several roster moves on Saturday, including one major return and one very underrated one.

Let’s break it all down.

D.J. Reed Activated — And That’s Huge

The headliner? D.J. Reed is officially back.

Just a couple of weeks ago, Dan Campbell hinted that Reed wouldn’t return until early December. Then, suddenly, boom, activated for Sunday against the Giants. The Lions already own one of the NFL’s top defenses, and now they get their CB1 back for the stretch run.

There’s been no confirmation on whether he’ll be on a pitch count, but having Reed back at all is a massive win.

Khalil Dorsey Returns — And Don’t Sleep On This One

It may not grab headlines, but Khalil Dorsey’s return might be one of the most underrated moves of the week.

Detroit’s special teams have struggled lately, and Dorsey has long been one of the league’s elite gunners. Add in the extra cornerback depth, and suddenly that entire third phase looks a whole lot more stable.

This could quietly swing field position in Detroit’s favor, something they’ve been missing.

Anthony Firkser Elevated From the Practice Squad

With Sam LaPorta out for the season following a back procedure, the Lions needed another tight end, and Anthony Firkser is the next man up.

Firkser, who spent time with Detroit in 2023, brings value as a blocker and has the versatility to line up as a fullback. Expect him to play a role in the run game, especially against a Giants defense that struggles to stop it.

Two Players Waived to Make Room

To activate Reed and Dorsey, the Lions waived:

LB Ty Summers

S Erick Hallett

Neither player saw significant snaps this season, and both are strong candidates to return to the practice squad if they clear waivers.

Detroit now heads into Sunday’s matchup against the Giants closer to full strength than they’ve been in weeks, and just in time for a pivotal stretch that could define their playoff path.