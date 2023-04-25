Folks, we are almost to the finish line as the 2023 NFL Draft will kick off in just two days! To be completely honest, I have been up to my ears in Detroit Lions draft prep, and if I don't see another mock draft for a very long time, I will be a happy man. That being said, I have already started looking at the 2024 NFL Draft, and let me tell you something, there is much more talent next year compared to this year. With that being said, The Athletic has released their latest 7-round 2023 NFL Mock Draft, and Colton Pouncey and Nick Baumgardner have the Lions trading out of the No. 18 pick.

Detroit Lions make multiple trades in 2023 NFL Mock Draft posted by The Athletic

Here is what Pouncey and Baumgardner have the Lions doing in the 2023 NFL Draft, including a trade.

First round

No. 6: Christian Gonzalez, CB, Oregon

No. 25: Bryan Bresee, DL, Clemson

Lions trade No. 18 to Giants for 25, 89 and 160

Second round

No. 48: Darnell Washington, TE, Georgia

No. 55: Cedric Tillman, WR, Tennessee

Third round

No. 81: Chandler Zavala, OG, NC State

No. 89: Tyjae Spears, RB, Tulane

Fourth round

No. 115: Marte Mapu, LB/S, Sacramento State

Lions trade Nos. 152 and 160 to New Orleans for No. 115

Fifth round

No. 159: Dylan Horton, edge, TCU

Sixth round

No. 183: Clayton Tune, QB, Houston

No. 194: Jake Moody, K, Michigan

Bottom Line: Grading The Athletic's Mock Draft

First of all, let me begin by saying that I would be very satisfied with this draft haul and I think that Nick and Colton do an OUTSTANDING job. With the latest reports coming out about how many NFL GMs don't think there are more than 15-20 players worth picking in the opening round, along with a report that the Lions have already talked to teams about potentially trading out of the No. 18 pick, I think that is a real possibility on draft night. Gonzalez, Bresee, Washington, Tillman, Zavala, Spears, Mapu, and Moody all have a chance to be starters down the road, and that would be a big win.

Final Grade: A-