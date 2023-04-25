Inside the Article:
Folks, we are almost to the finish line as the 2023 NFL Draft will kick off in just two days! To be completely honest, I have been up to my ears in Detroit Lions draft prep, and if I don't see another mock draft for a very long time, I will be a happy man. That being said, I have already started looking at the 2024 NFL Draft, and let me tell you something, there is much more talent next year compared to this year. With that being said, The Athletic has released their latest 7-round 2023 NFL Mock Draft, and Colton Pouncey and Nick Baumgardner have the Lions trading out of the No. 18 pick.
Detroit Lions make multiple trades in 2023 NFL Mock Draft posted by The Athletic
Here is what Pouncey and Baumgardner have the Lions doing in the 2023 NFL Draft, including a trade.
First round
No. 6: Christian Gonzalez, CB, Oregon
No. 25: Bryan Bresee, DL, Clemson
Lions trade No. 18 to Giants for 25, 89 and 160
Second round
No. 48: Darnell Washington, TE, Georgia
No. 55: Cedric Tillman, WR, Tennessee
Third round
No. 81: Chandler Zavala, OG, NC State
No. 89: Tyjae Spears, RB, Tulane
Fourth round
No. 115: Marte Mapu, LB/S, Sacramento State
Lions trade Nos. 152 and 160 to New Orleans for No. 115
Fifth round
No. 159: Dylan Horton, edge, TCU
Sixth round
No. 183: Clayton Tune, QB, Houston
No. 194: Jake Moody, K, Michigan
Bottom Line: Grading The Athletic's Mock Draft
First of all, let me begin by saying that I would be very satisfied with this draft haul and I think that Nick and Colton do an OUTSTANDING job. With the latest reports coming out about how many NFL GMs don't think there are more than 15-20 players worth picking in the opening round, along with a report that the Lions have already talked to teams about potentially trading out of the No. 18 pick, I think that is a real possibility on draft night. Gonzalez, Bresee, Washington, Tillman, Zavala, Spears, Mapu, and Moody all have a chance to be starters down the road, and that would be a big win.
Final Grade: A-