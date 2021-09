Week 2 is going to be a fun one as the Detroit Lions will be in Green Bay to take on the Packers on Monday Night Football.

On Thursday, the Lions announced they have signed OL Will Holden to the active roster from the practice squad and have re-signed G Tommy Kraemer to the practice squad.

