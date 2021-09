This coming Sunday, the Detroit Lions will host the San Francisco 49ers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL regular season.

On Thursday, the Lions announced they have signed OT Will Holden to the practice squad and have released WR Javon McKinley from the practice squad.

#Lions have signed tackle Will Holden to the practice squad and released WR Javon McKinley from the practice squad. — Detroit Lions (@Lions) September 9, 2021