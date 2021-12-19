Detroit Lions make plethora of roster moves on eve of matchup vs. Cardinals

On Sunday afternoon, the Detroit Lions will host the Arizona Cardinals at Ford Field.
Earlier today, the Lions announced a plethora of roster moves. Here is the breakdown.
-Activated Ifeatu Melifonwu, Bobby Price & Tracy Walker from Reserve/COVID-19
-Activated A.J. Parker from IR/Designated for Return
-Elevated Craig Reynolds from the Practice Squad as a COVID-19 replacement
-Elevated Curtis Bolton & Dan Skipper from Practice Squad pursuant to the standard elevation addendum
#Lions announce roster moves:
Elevated Craig Reynolds from the Practice Squad as a COVID-19 replacement
Elevated Curtis Bolton & Dan Skipper from Practice Squad pursuant to the standard elevation addendum
[2/2]
— Detroit Lions (@Lions) December 18, 2021