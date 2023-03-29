Detroit Lions make request for 2023 Week 1 matchup

Detroit Lions team president Rod Wood recently had a conversation with the NFL schedule maker regarding the team's schedule for the upcoming 2023 season. According to the Detroit News, Wood said that though it is unclear if the Lions will travel to Germany to play the Kansas City Chiefs, it is expected that the team will have several primetime games. Wood requested that the team open on the road to avoid having a bunch of away matchups crammed at the end of the schedule. On a humorous note, Wood also put in a personal request for the Lions' road game against the Baltimore Ravens to overlap with his son's October wedding in Delaware.

Bottom Line: Detroit Lions' Week 1 Matchup Request

The Detroit Lions' request for a Week 1 matchup is significant because it can impact the team's performance for the rest of the season. Starting the season on the road can be challenging, but it can also serve as a test of the team's resilience and ability to perform under pressure. Additionally, having primetime games can give the team more exposure and potentially attract more fans. However, if the team does travel to Germany to play the Chiefs, this could be a significant bright spot because it would mean the Lions would not have to travel to Arrowhead in 2024.