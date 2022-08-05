Detroit Lions make roster move prior to Friday’s practice

Prior to their training camp practice on Friday, the Detroit Lions made a minor roster move.

According to Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, the Lions removed C.J. Moore from the NFI (Non-Football Injury) list.

Lions take C.J. Moore off NFI. He'll do some individual today but no team. — Dave Birkett (@davebirkett) August 5, 2022

Lions head coach Dan Campbell told reporters that Moore would do some individual work but would not be working out with the team.

“Probably no team reps until we just kind of bring him along, but it’ll be good to have him back out there,” Campbell said.

Moore was one of the Lions’ best special teams players during the 2021 season and the thought is that he will be the same in 2022.

Campbell also noted that Josh Paschal is “ahead of schedule in his return from summer surgery.

“He’s doing well,” Campbell said. “He’s a grinder, man. Like we’re having to pull him back.”

This is great news but we still would not be surprised to see Pashal begin the season on the PUP list.

