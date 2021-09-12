Detroit Lions make statement with end zone phrases at Ford Field [Photos]

When you tune in this afternoon to watch the Detroit Lions take on the San Francisco 49ers, you will notice something a little different at Ford Field.

But that little difference actually has a very big and important meaning.

As you can see in the photos below, the back of one end zone says “It takes all of us” while the other reads “End Racism.”

Great stuff here from the Lions and Ford Field.

A statement is being made on Ford Field in both end zones. One side says “It takes all of us” while the other end reads “End racism.” pic.twitter.com/6V5mWSswm2 — Eric Woodyard (@E_Woodyard) September 12, 2021