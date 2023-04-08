Detroit Lions make ‘strong offer’ to Teddy Bridgewater

Free agent quarterback Teddy Bridgewater has reportedly received interest from several teams in the NFL, but it seems the Detroit Lions have made the strongest offer so far. According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the Lions are offering a “strong contract offer” to Bridgewater, who is taking his time to decide on his next move. Although they have re-signed backup quarterback Nate Sudfeld, Bridgewater's experience could make him an attractive addition to the Lions.

Why it Matters for Detroit Lions and Teddy Bridgewater

The Lions are reportedly offering a “strong contract offer” to Bridgewater, who is currently considering his options. Bridgewater has received interest from several teams in the NFL, but the Lions' pursuit of him suggests they are serious about improving their quarterback room. The Lions have already re-signed backup quarterback Nate Sudfeld, but Bridgewater's experience could make him a valuable addition to the team. If he were to sign with the Lions, it would also mean a reunion with coach Dan Campbell, who was a coach for the New Orleans Saints while Bridgewater played there.

Bottom Line – Lions hope to land experienced QB in Bridgewater

The Lions are making moves to improve their roster, and the pursuit of Bridgewater is a clear indication of this. The team has expressed a desire to improve its quarterback room, and Bridgewater's experience could make him an attractive addition to the team. While it remains to be seen whether Bridgewater will sign with the Lions, the pursuit of him is a positive sign for a team that is looking to make a strong run in 2023.