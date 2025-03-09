Detroit Lions Make Surprise Decision on Marcus Davenport

The Detroit Lions are bringing back defensive end Marcus Davenport for another season. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Davenport has agreed to a one-year contract worth up to $4.75 million. This is a move that surprised some people, as they did not think Davenport would be back for the 2025 season.

Source: The #Lions are bringing back edge rusher Marcus Davenport on a 1-year deal worth up to $4.75M. After injuries robbed him of most of last year, Detroit takes another shot to run it back. pic.twitter.com/z27MAxNb6Y — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 8, 2025

Marcus Davenport’s 2024 Season Cut Short

Davenport’s first season with the Lions was marred by injury. Signed to a one-year deal in 2024 with hopes of being a key starter opposite Aidan Hutchinson, Davenport was limited to just two games. A tricep injury that required surgery ended his season prematurely. Unfortunately, injuries have plagued the 28-year-old throughout his career, and his 2024 injury adds to a long list of setbacks. Over the last two seasons, he has played in only six games, which raises questions about his ability to stay healthy moving forward.

Potential Still There

Despite his injury history, the Lions obviously believe that Davenport’s potential is still there. His best season came in 2021 with the New Orleans Saints, when he posted nine sacks and four forced fumbles in just nine games. With his athleticism and pass-rushing ability, Davenport could still be a difference-maker for the Lions if he can remain on the field. At 28, he has plenty of time to rediscover his form, and Brad Holmes and company are banking on that happening.

Marcus Davenport: By the Numbers