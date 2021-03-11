Detroit Lions make surprise selection in latest 2021 NFL Mock Draft

Sharing is caring!

Some of you may want to sit down for this one.

Are you sitting?

Don’t say I did not warn you!

The 2021 NFL Draft is right around the corner and there has been plenty (maybe even too much) speculation as to who the Detroit Lions will select if they are unfortunate enough to be on the clock when the No. 7 overall pick rolls around. (I say that because my hope is that the Lions are able to trade down to get the move value out of this year’s draft).

Some have the Lions selecting the best wide receiver available (hard pass), some have them taking a quarterback who slides to No. 7 (Zach Wilson or pass), and some have the Lions taking either OT Penei Sewell or LB Micah Parsons (I Love Parsons but it is a bit of a reach to take him at No. 7).

That being said, in the most recent 2021 NFL Mock Draft released by Ryan Wilson of CBS Sports, he has the Lions selecting CB Caleb Farley out of Virginia Tech.

Here is Wilson’s rationale for selecting Farley at No. 7.

Jeffrey Okudah had an inconsistent rookie season, but he has a chance to be a really good player — and the Lions’ only other CBs under contract are Amani Oruwariye and Justin Coleman, who ranked below replacement level in 2020. Farley is a fantastic athlete who is only scratching the surface on his potential.

That’s right folks, Wilson believes the Lions will take a cornerback for the second season in a row after they selected Jeff Okudah with the No. 3 overall pick in 2020.

There is no question about it that Farley has talent but would it be worth it to take him at No. 7?