Detroit Lions Make Surprising Decision Regarding Jalen Reeves-Maybin

According to a report from Tom Pelissero, the Detroit Lions plan to release veteran LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin when the new league year begins.

Reeves-Maybin, who also serves as the NFLPA president, made his first Pro Bowl and earned second-team All-Pro honors in 2023. A longtime contributor and special teams standout, he will now be available as a free agent.

Jalen Reeves-Maybin: By the Numbers

Games Played (GP): 114

114 Total Tackles (TOT): 221

221 Solo Tackles (SOLO): 155

155 Assisted Tackles (AST): 66

66 Sacks (SACK): 1.5

Happy Trails!

Jalen Reeves-Maybin has been a key figure in the Detroit Lions' special teams units for several seasons, and his contributions will surely be missed. After a standout year in 2023 that included a Pro Bowl selection and All-Pro honors, it's clear that his leadership both on and off the field made a significant impact. While the Lions move forward, we wish Reeves-Maybin the best of luck as he looks to continue his career elsewhere, and we’re excited to see where his next chapter will take him. Thank you for all you've done, Jalen!