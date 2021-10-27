Detroit Lions make trio of roster moves in advance of Week 8 matchup vs. Eagles

This coming Sunday, the Detroit Lions will look to pick up their first win of the season when they host the Philadelphia Eagles at Ford Field.

On Wednesday, the Lions announced a trio of roster moves in advance of their game against the Eagles.

The Lions have announced they have signed G Tommy Kraemer from the practice squad to the active roster. In addition, the Lions re-signed T Darrin Paulo and CB Daryl Worley to the practice squad.

