Detroit Lions make unfortunate decision regarding OG Halapoulivaati Vaitai

According to a report from Field Yates, the Detroit Lions have made an unfortunate decision regarding OG Halapoulivaati Vaitai.

Yates reported just moments ago that the Lions have placed Vaitai on injured reserve, which means he will miss at least the first four games of the 2022 season.

The Lions have placed OL Halapoulivaati Vaitai on injured reserve, meaning he is out for at least 4 games. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) September 5, 2022

Back on August 17, Vaitai left practice with an injury, though it wasn’t clear to reporters why he had to leave early. A day later, Lions head coach Dan Campbell gave an optimistic update.

“He should be good, all good,” Campbell said. “He had a little spasm, but he’s good.”