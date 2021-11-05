Detroit Lions make unfortunate decision regarding WR Tyrell Williams

The Detroit Lions wide receiver Tyrell Williams has been on injured reserve since suffering a concussion in their Week 1 loss to the San Francisco 49ers when he took a helmet-to-helmet hit from safety Jaquiski Tartt.

And his tenure with the team now appears to have come to an end. The team announced on social media that they’ve released the veteran wideout – with an injury settlement.

#Lions have waived WR Tyrell Williams from Reserve/Injured with an Injury Settlement. — Detroit Lions (@Lions) November 5, 2021

After playing collegiately at Western Oregon, he was signed as an undrafted free-agent by the San Diego Chargers in 2015. He’s also suited up for the Las Vegas Raiders before signing with the Lions last March.