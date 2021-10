We knew it was coming and it was going to hurt but just moments ago, the Detroit Lions made it official that their best defender, Romeo Okwara has been placed on Reserve/Injured with a torn Achilles.

This is the second Lions’ starter that is out with an Achilles injury as Jeff Okudah is also on Reserve/Injured.

#Lions have placed Romeo Okwara on Reserve/Injured. — Detroit Lions (@Lions) October 5, 2021