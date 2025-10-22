When is Malcolm Rodriguez coming back for the Detroit Lions?

When the Detroit Lions return from their bye next week, they’re poised to have a familiar face back at practice: linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez. He’s fresh off major rehab following a torn ACL, and according to head coach Dan Campbell, the plan is for Rodriguez to start practicing “shortly after the bye.”

Rodriguez put it plainly: “No frustration, just excited to get back out there.” He said, as quoted by the Detroit Free Press. “It’s one of those things, it’s very new for me to be in this position. Never been hurt before so kind of just learning as I go.”

His journey has included a second surgery to clean out scar tissue and extensive rehab. “Getting that flexion and that range of motion back (wasn’t easy), but obviously there was a reason for that frustration ’cause I had a little scar tissue in there and that was kind of being stubborn.” With progress reported, the Lions are now prepping for his next step: full-speed football.

Why His Return Could Matter More Than Just One Player

The Lions’ linebacker unit hasn’t missed a beat despite Rodriguez’s absence. With Jack Campbell (64 tackles, three sacks), Alex Anzalone and Derrick Barnes anchoring things, Detroit has built depth. But adding Rodriguez back unlocks a new layer of flexibility.

Consider this: the Lions currently rank around 21.6 points allowed per game, top 12 in the NFL, and allow roughly 300 opponent yards per game, placing them in the top 10. Rodriguez’s return isn’t just about getting a key player back, it’s about reinforcing a defense that’s already performing at a high level.

What “Thrown into the Fire” Might Actually Look Like

Rodriguez didn’t mince words: “I’m ready for it… one of those things where I want to get thrown into the fire and see what it does. I don’t want to just ease into it, I kind of want to go full force.”

But recovering from a torn ACL is more than guts; it’s timing and readiness. The Lions are cautious. Linebackers coach Shaun Dion Hamilton, who has personal experience with major injury recovery, said he’s been showing Rodriguez film: “…to build his own confidence in his self to know that, ‘Oh, I am that player, I still am that guy.’”

What to expect:

Practice following the bye week

Gradual ramp-up: Rodriguez will likely start in special teams and rotational defense

Full game-action once he regains confidence and conditioning

The real wild card: how quickly he regains full trust from coaches and teammates. One snap too soon can set back the comeback timeline.

The Bigger Picture for the Lions and What’s Next

For the Lions, every advantage counts. Offensively they’re averaging around 30.7 points per game and 357.3 yards per game. With the defense already holding its own, adding a fully healthy Rodriguez enhances their margin for error.

Here’s what his return could unlock:

Linebacker flexibility : More options for blitzes, coverages, and fresh rotational legs

: More options for blitzes, coverages, and fresh rotational legs Run-defense boost : Rodriguez’s strength in gap-control and downhill play adds another layer

: Rodriguez’s strength in gap-control and downhill play adds another layer Roster strategy relief: With other defenders banged up, his return eases stress on the front seven

With the bye out of the way, Detroit hosts the Minnesota Vikings in Week 9. That game could mark the turning point, getting Rodriguez back means more than one player, it means the team getting another full-tilt weapon for a playoff push.