Detroit Lions: Marcus Davenport Contract Details Revealed

Now that the ACTUAL contract numbers have been revealed, how do you feel about the Lions bringing back Marcus Davenport?

The Detroit Lions made a bold move by re-signing defensive end Marcus Davenport to a one-year deal worth up to $4.75 million. Initially, fans and local media members expressed mixed reactions to the news, questioning whether the 28-year-old defensive lineman was worth the investment, especially after a disappointing 2024 season. However, now that the full contract details have been unveiled, it’s clear that general manager Brad Holmes has managed to secure Davenport’s services at a relatively affordable price.

Marcus Davenport

Contract Breakdown

According to Spotrac, Davenport’s contract is structured with a base value of $4.75 million, but much of that is tied to incentives, reflecting the team’s desire to see him excel in defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard’s system. The deal includes $1.65 million in guaranteed money, broken down into a $300,000 signing bonus and a base salary of $1.35 million.

Incentives and Bonuses

What makes Davenport’s contract especially interesting is the variety of performance-based incentives that could push his earnings higher. The defensive end has the potential to earn up to $850,000 in roster bonuses. These bonuses are tied to his availability, with a $50,000 reward for every game he is on the roster.

If Davenport can meet certain playing time and sack total benchmarks, he stands to make an additional $2 million. This shows that the Lions are betting on his ability to produce at a high level, with the cap space situation also being quite manageable at a 2025 cap hit of just $1.75 million.

The 2024 Disappointment and Future Expectations

Davenport’s 2024 season with the Lions was one of frustration. After being brought in to pair with Aidan Hutchinson and form a fearsome pass-rushing duo, Davenport only appeared in two games due to injury, leading to a major letdown. However, the Lions are clearly giving him a chance to bounce back and prove he can be the impact player they initially envisioned.

While the contract offers Davenport a solid opportunity, it also gives the Lions significant flexibility. If he plays up to his potential and stays healthy, the incentives built into his deal could make it a win-win for both sides.

W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady

W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.

