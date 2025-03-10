Detroit Lions: Marcus Davenport Contract Details Revealed

Now that the ACTUAL contract numbers have been revealed, how do you feel about the Lions bringing back Marcus Davenport?

The Detroit Lions made a bold move by re-signing defensive end Marcus Davenport to a one-year deal worth up to $4.75 million. Initially, fans and local media members expressed mixed reactions to the news, questioning whether the 28-year-old defensive lineman was worth the investment, especially after a disappointing 2024 season. However, now that the full contract details have been unveiled, it’s clear that general manager Brad Holmes has managed to secure Davenport’s services at a relatively affordable price.

Contract Breakdown

According to Spotrac, Davenport’s contract is structured with a base value of $4.75 million, but much of that is tied to incentives, reflecting the team’s desire to see him excel in defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard’s system. The deal includes $1.65 million in guaranteed money, broken down into a $300,000 signing bonus and a base salary of $1.35 million.

Incentives and Bonuses

What makes Davenport’s contract especially interesting is the variety of performance-based incentives that could push his earnings higher. The defensive end has the potential to earn up to $850,000 in roster bonuses. These bonuses are tied to his availability, with a $50,000 reward for every game he is on the roster.

If Davenport can meet certain playing time and sack total benchmarks, he stands to make an additional $2 million. This shows that the Lions are betting on his ability to produce at a high level, with the cap space situation also being quite manageable at a 2025 cap hit of just $1.75 million.

The 2024 Disappointment and Future Expectations

Davenport’s 2024 season with the Lions was one of frustration. After being brought in to pair with Aidan Hutchinson and form a fearsome pass-rushing duo, Davenport only appeared in two games due to injury, leading to a major letdown. However, the Lions are clearly giving him a chance to bounce back and prove he can be the impact player they initially envisioned.

While the contract offers Davenport a solid opportunity, it also gives the Lions significant flexibility. If he plays up to his potential and stays healthy, the incentives built into his deal could make it a win-win for both sides.