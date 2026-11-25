The Detroit Lions organization has lost one of the most important figures in its history. On Tuesday night, the Lions announced that Owner and Chair Emeritus Martha Firestone Ford passed away at her home, surrounded by her family, at the age of 101.

DSN TV Lions · newest first All Lions video →

More Than Six Decades With the Lions

Mrs. Ford was part of the Lions’ ownership family for more than six decades, dating back to 1963, when she and her husband, William Clay Ford Sr., purchased full control of the franchise. Following her husband’s death in 2014, she assumed control of the organization and served as principal owner until June 2020, when her daughter, Sheila Ford Hamp, took over the franchise.

During her six seasons as principal owner, the Lions made two playoff appearances, in 2014 and 2016. She also made a significant investment in renovating Ford Field in 2017, helping improve the game-day experience for generations of Lions fans.

Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson (97), right, talk to Martha Ford after practice during training camp at Meijer Performance Center in Allen Park on Monday, August 3, 2026. Credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Martha Firestone Ford Leaves Behind Lasting Legacy

Mrs. Ford’s impact extended well beyond the football field. Throughout her lifetime, she supported numerous charitable organizations, helped expand Detroit Lions Charities and played an instrumental role in launching the team’s Inspire Change initiative in 2019.

Even after stepping down as principal owner, Mrs. Ford remained involved with the organization and continued attending games during the 2026 season. She was able to witness the remarkable turnaround of the franchise under the leadership of her daughter, Sheila, who has helped usher in a new era of Detroit Lions football.

Lions Community Mourns Days Before Thanksgiving Game

Mrs. Ford is survived by her four children, 14 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. Her passing comes just two days before the Lions host the Chicago Bears in their annual Thanksgiving Day game at Ford Field.

For more than 60 years, Martha Firestone Ford was a part of the fabric of Detroit Lions football. Tonight, the entire Lions community mourns her loss, and our thoughts and prayers are with the Ford family and everyone who had the privilege of knowing her.

Rest in peace, Mrs. Ford.