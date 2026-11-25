The Detroit Lions are mourning the loss of one of the most influential figures in franchise history. On Tuesday night, the organization announced the passing of Martha Firestone Ford, the team’s Owner and Chair Emeritus, at the age of 101.

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Following the announcement, the Lions released a heartfelt statement honoring Mrs. Ford’s legacy, her unwavering loyalty to the organization and her dedication to the city of Detroit. For more than six decades, Mrs. Ford was a fixture within the Lions organization, eventually assuming control of the franchise following the death of her husband, William Clay Ford Sr., in 2014.

Although she stepped down as principal owner in 2020, handing control of the franchise to her daughter, Sheila Ford Hamp, Mrs. Ford remained an important part of the Lions family. Her presence and passion for the organization will undoubtedly be missed by those who knew her.

Detroit Lions Release Statement on Martha Firestone Ford

The Lions paid tribute to Mrs. Ford with the following statement, highlighting her impact on both the franchise and the Detroit community. Here is the organization’s statement in its entirety:

It is with heavy hearts that we acknowledge the passing of Martha Firestone Ford. Mrs. Ford inspired us all as a pillar of the Detroit community and the passionate matriarch of the Detroit Lions football team. She will always be remembered for her fierce loyalty to her family, her community and the city of Detroit. Her presence on our sideline, in our building, and in our community will be greatly missed. We wish the entire Ford and Firestone families peace in this time of mourning.

Lions Host Bears on Thanksgiving in an Emotional Week

Mrs. Ford’s passing comes just two days before the Lions host the Chicago Bears in their annual Thanksgiving Day game at Ford Field. It will undoubtedly be an emotional week for the Ford family and the entire Lions organization.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the Ford and Firestone families during this difficult time. May Mrs. Ford rest in peace.