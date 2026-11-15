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Detroit Lions Could Catch MASSIVE Break vs. Buccaneers

Baker Mayfield injury Detroit Lions
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The Detroit Lions are taking care of business against the New England Patriots in Germany, but they may have just received some potentially huge news regarding their next opponent.

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According to NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield is dealing with a lower-leg injury, and his availability for next Sunday’s matchup against the Lions is uncertain.

That’s a significant development for Detroit, which will return home from Munich to face Tampa Bay at Ford Field on November 22.

NFL: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Chicago Bears
Nov 8, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) makes a throw past Chicago Bears defensive end Montez Sweat (98) in the second half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Baker Mayfield Injury Leaves His Status Uncertain vs. Lions

Garafolo shared the concerning news Sunday morning, reporting that Mayfield suffered the injury during Tampa Bay’s November 8 loss to the Chicago Bears.

“The #Lions are up big in Germany right now then head back to Detroit to face the #Buccaneers,” Garafolo reported on X. “Right now, it’s unclear whether they’ll see Baker Mayfield, as sources say he’s dealing with a lower-leg injury suffered against the #Bears.”

The report raises serious questions about whether Tampa Bay will have its starting quarterback available when the Buccaneers travel to Detroit.

Mayfield has already dealt with injury problems this season, including a dislocated right thumb that forced him to miss multiple games earlier in the year. The Buccaneers previously confirmed that the injury interrupted his streak of 57 consecutive starts with Tampa Bay.

Now, with another injury reportedly affecting the veteran quarterback, the Buccaneers could be facing another difficult decision.

Lions Could Have Major Advantage Against Tampa Bay

If Mayfield is unable to play, it would represent a potentially significant break for a Detroit team navigating its own injury concerns.

The Lions have been dealing with several key defensive absences, including All-Pro safety Kerby Joseph, who recently received an encouraging recovery update from general manager Brad Holmes.

Detroit’s Schedule Leaves Little Room for Rest

Detroit’s upcoming schedule also leaves little room for recovery. As previously outlined in the team’s demanding November stretch, the Lions will face Tampa Bay just seven days after playing in Germany before hosting the Chicago Bears on Thanksgiving.

According to the Buccaneers’ official schedule, Detroit will host Tampa Bay on Sunday, November 22, at 1 p.m. ET at Ford Field.

Mayfield has not officially been ruled out against Detroit, and the extent of his reported lower-leg injury remains unclear. His participation in practice next week should provide a better indication of whether he’ll be ready.

But if the Buccaneers are forced to face the Lions without their starting quarterback, Detroit could be catching a massive break at a critical point in the season.

Drafted with AI assistance, edited and fact-checked by DSN staff.

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Don Drysdale

Don Drysdale has been a writer for Detroit Sports Nation since 2015, covering the teams and stories that matter most to sports fans across Michigan. A passionate University of Michigan supporter, Don is also a devoted fan of the Detroit Lions, Tigers, Pistons, and Red Wings. His deep connection to Detroit sports and years of experience covering the local sports scene bring a knowledgeable, fan-focused perspective to his work.
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