Detroit Lions Matt Patricia makes recommendation for HBO’s ‘Hard Knocks’

Once again, the Detroit Lions are eligible to be forced by the NFL to be featured on HBO’s television reality show, ‘Hard Knocks.’

Embed from Getty Images

Lions head coach Matt Patricia has made it 100% clear that he wants no part of ‘Hard Knocks’ and on Friday, he made a recommendation for who he believes would be the perfect fit.

From Detroit Free Press:

“Kyler Murray, Kliff ‘Made for Hollywood’ Kingsbury,” Patricia said during an appearance on radio row at Super Bowl 54.

Patricia, of course, is referring to the head coach of the Arizona Cardinals, who will be going into his second season as an NFL head coach.

In addition to the Lions and Cardinals, the Denver Broncos, Pittsburgh Steelers, and Jacksonville Jaguars are also eligible to be on the show.

Nation, would you like to see the Lions featured on ‘Hard Knocks.’