Before Detroit Lions Fans Get Too Excited, Here’s the Truth About the Maxx Crosby Rumor

According to respected NFL insider Jay Glazer, Raiders star Maxx Crosby wants out of Las Vegas, and there’s a strong chance he could be traded before the 2026 NFL Draft. That part? Absolutely worth taking seriously. Glazer doesn’t throw things out there unless the information is real.

Where things start to get shaky is the next layer of the conversation.

On Thursday, a rumor began circulating that Crosby’s first choice—if he is traded—would be the Detroit Lions. That claim did not come from Glazer or any other top-tier national reporter. Because of that, it is important to remember always to consider the source of the rumor and verify it with at least one other legitimate reporter before taking it as fact.

Could Crosby want to play in Detroit? Sure. It’s not hard to connect the dots. He has ties to the Detroit area, fits the Lions’ gritty culture perfectly, and pairing him with Aidan Hutchinson would be the stuff of defensive nightmares. That speculation has existed for more than a year.

But speculation and confirmation are two very different things.

At this point, there is no verified reporting that Detroit is Crosby’s preferred destination. That doesn’t mean it’s impossible—it just means it’s a rumor, not a report. And in the NFL rumor mill, those two things often get blurred far too quickly.

The bottom line: trust insiders like Jay Glazer when they speak, but be cautious when blogs or random X accounts start attaching destinations without hard sourcing. If Crosby truly has Detroit at the top of his list, you can be sure legitimate national reporters will confirm it soon enough.

Until then, enjoy the idea—but don’t treat it as fact. If/when it is, we will pass that news along immediately!