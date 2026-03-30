Rod Wood Reveals if Detroit Lions Ever Pursued Maxx Crosby or Trey Hendrickson

The Detroit Lions never seriously pursued a blockbuster move for an elite edge rusher this offseason, and now we know exactly why.

During an exclusive interview with Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, team president Rod Wood made a candid admission about the idea of trading for Maxx Crosby.

“Even doing that, it still would have been a difficult situation over the next two years with cash, so we just never were in the game for that, I’ll be honest with you.”

That one quote says it all.

It Was Never About Want—It Was About Money

Wood explained that while fans pushed for a splash move, the Lions had a different priority: protecting their future.

“When we’re looking at our cash and cap budget, we’re looking at it as is and as it will be with those guys knowing that we want to keep many of them, all of them if we can.”

Detroit isn’t just building for one season. It’s building for sustained success.

Wood laid out the reality of what a move like that would cost.

“So if we had gone out and done the biggest – let’s say we did the Maxx Crosby trade or the Trey Hendrickson signing, that probably would have meant, which one of these guys are we going to let go?”

That’s the trade-off.

You don’t just add a superstar, you sacrifice part of your core.

The Core Is the Priority

The Lions have spent the last two years locking up key players like Jared Goff, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Penei Sewell, Aidan Hutchinson, Alim McNeill, Jameson Williams, and Kerby Joseph.

And they’re not done.

Extensions for Jahmyr Gibbs, Jack Campbell, Brian Branch, and Sam LaPorta are all looming.

Wood made it clear why that matters.

“The reality is if we have the right guy, the sooner you do him, the better. Because it’s just going to get more expensive.”

Sustainability Over Splash

Wood also addressed the bigger picture behind Detroit’s strategy.

“I can see why that could be interpreted that way, but to me sustainability means that we’re going to be able to compete for championships over a long period of time. Not that we’re going to try and be pretty good for a long period of time.”

This isn’t about playing it safe.

It’s about avoiding a short window.

Why Adding Another EDGE Isn’t So Simple

Many believe the Lions still need a running mate for Aidan Hutchinson.

Wood understands the sentiment, but pushed back on it.

“I know you and everybody else thinks we need to have a partner to Hutch. And it reminds me so much of everybody said we needed to have another receiver opposite Calvin. And when you have one of those guys, trying to get another one is really hard. How many teams have two?”

And even if you find one, the cost is massive.

“It’d almost be like you have a great starting quarterback as a backup, because there just aren’t enough guys to go around.”

“And then if you pay one like we did with Aidan, to try and pay another one, let’s say you did and let’s say you now have $75 million or $80 million of your cap tied up with your pass rushers, you’re giving up something else.”

Final Thoughts

The Lions didn’t miss out on Maxx Crosby or Trey Hendrickson.

They never planned to be in that conversation.

Rod Wood’s comments to Dave Birkett offer a rare look into how Detroit is thinking. This is a front office focused on keeping its core intact and competing for years, not chasing one big move.

Would an elite pass rusher have helped? Absolutely.

But in Detroit’s eyes, the cost simply wasn’t worth it.