Detroit Lions May Already Have Frank Ragnow’s Eventual Replacement

It’s no secret the Detroit Lions are planning for both the now and the future — especially along the offensive line. And based on what we saw and heard during rookie minicamp, it looks like Tate Ratledge could be a big part of that future… possibly even as the heir apparent to Frank Ragnow at center.

A Versatile Rookie Impressing Early

During Friday morning’s rookie minicamp session, Lions assistant general manager Ray Agnew spoke about second-round pick Tate Ratledge, and it’s clear the team is excited about his potential — especially on the interior of the offensive line.

“The first thing you see: this is a big man when you see him. He’s long, tall, big man. But you love the versatility of the player. He can play multiple positions inside, and the interior,” Agnew said as quoted by Pride of Detroit.

That versatility was on full display during Friday’s walkthroughs. According to Jeremy Reisman of Pride of Detroit, Ratledge actually began the day as the starting center during 11-on-11 drills. Later, he kicked over to right guard while undrafted rookie Leif Fautanu took center reps. But overall, it appears Ratledge spent more time at center than anywhere else during the team’s primary team periods.

He’s a Guard by Trade — But Center Could Be in Play

As noted by Reisman, Ratledge’s college resume is crystal clear: he was a right guard through and through. Over three seasons at Georgia, he logged 2,070 offensive snaps, with 2,066 of those at right guard and just four at left guard. Still, Ratledge wasn’t unfamiliar with the center spot — even if it didn’t show up on his college tape.

At Georgia, coaches cross-trained him regularly and had him take center reps in practice. That said, running center at the NFL level is a different beast — especially for a rookie learning a brand-new playbook. The fact the Lions are already testing Ratledge out there says a lot about how much they trust his football IQ.

“These guys, you understand how much these guys can do mentally when you go through the (scouting) process, and you vet them, and you find out how much they can handle mentally,” Agnew said. “Both of those guys can handle all of it. We feel good about that.”

Agnew was referring to both Ratledge and fifth-round pick Miles Frazier, another lineman the Lions believe can play multiple positions.

What Does This Mean for Frank Ragnow?

Let’s be clear: Frank Ragnow is still the guy — and barring anything unexpected, he’ll anchor Detroit’s line in 2025. But Ragnow, who turns 29 this month, has battled his fair share of injuries over the years. There’s been no indication he’s thinking about retirement anytime soon — in fact, almost exactly a year ago, he made it clear he was locked in.

Ragnow told reporters last spring that he was “100% committed” to helping the Lions win and wasn’t entertaining the idea of walking away from football. But Detroit is smart to prepare for all scenarios.

And if Ratledge continues to show he can handle center duties now, it’s not hard to envision a future where he eventually becomes the next man up in the middle — even if his path begins at guard.

The Bottom Line

It’s early, but Tate Ratledge is already making a strong impression at Lions camp. Whether he’s the future at guard or center, it’s clear Detroit sees him as a core piece moving forward — and possibly the long-term successor to Frank Ragnow.