Detroit Lions may catch huge break for Week 2 matchup vs. Commanders

During their first season under head coach Dan Campbell, the Detroit Lions went 3-13-1 and the hope is that they will AT LEAST double that win total during the upcoming 2022 season.

If the Lions are going to take a big leap toward being a winning football team, they are going to have to keep quarterback Jared Goff on his feet.

Thankfully, the Lions are expected to have one of the best offensive lines in the entire NFL as Taylor Decker, Frank Ragnow, and Penei Sewell will lead the way.

But just because the Detroit Lions are expected to have what could be a dominant offensive line, they are still going to need some breaks along the way.

Well, according to reports, the Lions may catch a huge break for their Week 2 matchup vs. the Washington Commanders.

Commanders EDGE Chase Young has been placed on the PUP list and according to Ben Standig of The Athletic, Young’s timeline suggests he could remain there to start the season.

Young was among four players placed on the physically-unable-to-perform list Tuesday before Washington opened camp. Following Friday’s practice, Rivera initially answered a question about Young’s timeline by suggesting he could remain on PUP when the season starts before dialing back on specifics beyond Week 1. Washington hosts Jacksonville on Sept. 11.

“Going into the season, yes. He will not play the first game,” Rivera said. “I’m going to put it that way. I’m not going to say he’s going to start on PUP. He will not be ready for the first game.”

Young is with the team for camp, working with trainers on the side field and, according to defensive tackle Daron Payne, “watching film” with the unit.

“The young man’s done a hell of a job to get himself where he is today,” Rivera said. “The doctors are very pleased with where he is today. Everything is going about as good as we can expect it, and we’ll see.”

If Young does begin the 2022 regular season on the PUP list, he will have to remain there through at least Week 4.

We never root for injuries but it would not be a bad thing if the Detroit Lions don’t have to worry about Chase Young in Week 2.

