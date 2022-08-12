Could the Detroit Lions move on from Jared Goff in favor of San Francisco 49ers quarterback, Jimmy Garoppolo?

Heading into the 2022 season, the Lions’ game plan is to roll with Goff as their quarterback but many believe that he is still just a bridge until the long-term answer comes to town.

According to one Bleacher Report writer, that long-term answer could be Jimmy Garoppolo.

Detroit Lions may emerge as a contender for QB Jimmy Garoppolo



During a recent article from Alex Kay, the Detroit Lions may be able to acquire Jimmy Garoppolo for roughly a third-round draft pick.

From Bleacher Report:

They are one of the more intriguing up-and-coming squads in the league. While the Lions have been inept for years, team brass has quietly assembled a promising young roster with several playmakers on both sides of the ball.

The one glaring hole is under center. The team relied on Jared Goff as its QB1 last year after the No. 1 overall pick in 2016 came over as part of the Los Angeles Rams’ trade package for Matthew Stafford.

Goff went just 3-10-1 in the Motor City and does not appear to be the long-term fix for the Lions’ QB woes.

Jimmy Garoppolo represents a major upgrade as a proven winner. The eight-year veteran boasts a 33-14 record and has reached the conference championship game in each of his last two healthy seasons. He’s amassed nearly 12,000 passing yards and thrown 71 touchdowns against 38 interceptions since entering the league.

The costs of acquiring him would be low. Although the Lions would have to take on his $24.2 million base salary, a conditional Day 3 pick was enough for the Panthers to get Baker Mayfield from the Cleveland Browns, and a similar offer would likely work for Garoppolo.

He may not take Detroit to the Super Bowl immediately, but securing Garoppolo and keeping him around on a long-term extension would cross off the biggest to-do item on the team’s rebuilding list.

Now, I am definitely higher on Jared Goff than most people are but I really don’t think Jimmy G is anything more than a lateral move.

Nation, would you like to see the Detroit Lions trade for QB Jimmy Garoppolo or would you prefer they roll with Jared Goff for the time being?

