Detroit Lions may have gotten out of 2020 international game

The NFL plans to release both the 2020 preseason and regular-season schedules later this week and it sounds like there will not be any international games included.

NFL plans to release its preseason and regular-season schedule later this week, but one league source said Sunday that he doesn’t “think any international games (are) coming this year.” — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 4, 2020

This news is relevant around these parts because of reports that the Detroit Lions were going to play the Jacksonville Jaguars in London in 2020.

Though playing in an international game has not really ended up being a disadvantage for most NFL teams, it seems like the majority of players around the league would rather play all 16 of their regular-season games within the United States.

Nation, are you happy that the Lions will not be playing in London this season? Or do you look forward to watching your team play at 9 AM EST?