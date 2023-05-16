Heading into the 2023 NFL Draft, some people believed the Detroit Lions would select a running back at some point, but very few (if any) thought they would select one with the No. 12 overall pick. Well, that is exactly what the Lions did as they selected RB Jahmyr Gibbs out of Alabama. The Lions also added another rookie running back to the mix, but this one was added as an undrafted free agent, and he could end up being a diamond in the rough. That running back is Mohamed Ibrahim out of Minnesota.

Detroit Lions may have found a diamond in the rough

In a recent article written by Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, he talks about the following:

Mohamed Ibrahim, the former Minnesota running back, called his old position coach at Kent State, Kenni Burns, after learning a new pass game concept from Detroit Lions running backs coach Scottie Montgomery during their pre-draft meeting.

Ibrahim spent the 2021 season in a pseudo-assistant coach role after rupturing his Achilles tendon in Minnesota's season opener, which allowed him to teach younger running backs and learn more about the finer points of football from the coaching staff.

Ibrahim turned down offers from several other teams to sign with the Lions as an undrafted free agent, citing the team's tough and physical mentality and Montgomery's focus on details as factors in his decision.

Despite going undrafted, Ibrahim has had a successful college career, with three 1,000-yard seasons and leaving Minnesota as the all-time leader in rushing yards, touchdowns, and 200-yard games.

Ibrahim will compete for a spot on the Lions' roster behind David Montgomery and first-round pick Jahmyr Gibbs, and has been taking every snap at running back during rookie minicamp practice with Gibbs out due to an ankle injury. He is completely recovered from his Achilles injury and is not deterred about his ability to contribute in the NFL.

Make sure to check out Birkett's full article, it is worth your while.