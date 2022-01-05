Detroit Lions may have just leaked special uniform combo for finale vs. Packers [Photo]

On Sunday afternoon, the Detroit Lions will play their final game of the 2021 regular season when they host the Green Bay Packers at Ford Field.

Earlier this evening, the Lions tweeted out a promotional photo trying to sell tickets to the finale and they may have also leaked their uniform combination for Sunday’s game.

As you can see below, the photo features the Lions’ amazing throwback uniforms.

Nation, would you like to see the Lions wear these on Sunday?