Thursday, April 16, 2020
Detroit Lions News
Updated:

Detroit Lions may have just tipped their hand at Day 2 target

By Arnold Powell

Arnold Powell

It is never easy to get a full read on exactly what Detroit Lions GM Bob Quinn wants to do in the NFL Draft. Each year, he seems to surprise us with most of his picks, many times leaving us shaking our heads.

But this year Quinn may be tipping his hand just a bit as to what he wants to do, at least on Day 2.

According to reports, the Lions had a virtual meeting with Utah RB Zack Moss. It is the second meeting they have had with Moss as they also met with him at the NFL Scouting Combine.

I believe that Moss will likely go in the third round and the Lions just so happen to have a pair of picks in Round 3.

Nation, would you like to see Moss in a Lions uniform? Personally, I would prefer waiting until Round 4 and grabbing a guy like AJ Dillon.

